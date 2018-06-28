A master’s class in discus and shot put in Kelowna

Bruce Foster and Mike Deadey are living proof that you don’t have to be a young athlete to take up a new sport.

At 72 and 64 respectively, Foster and Deadey are relatively new to track and field.

Foster specializes in the discus event while Deadey favors the shot put.

The two have only been at it for just over five years, but they’re both passionate and dedicated to competing in track and field.

Foster and Deadey are getting ready to participate in the Jack Brow Memorial Track and Field Meet this weekend at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

“We’re old but we’re still trying to beat each other up.” said Bruce Foster.

Foster and Deadey will compete in the Masters’ Class.

Mike Deadey likes to call it the fossil division but these two senior athletes are anything but dinosaurs.