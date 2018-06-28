Blogs
June 28, 2018 8:26 am

Bill Kelly: Mike Duffy’s lawsuit exposes an elitist Senate

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  900 CHML

Sen. Mike Duffy avoided questions about a lawsuit he has filed against the Senate of Canada as he left court on Wednesday. The court in the midst of deciding whether his lawsuit can go forward.

A A

Senator Mike Duffy is suing the Canadian Senate for $7.8 million for the way it handled the expense account scandal a few years ago.

The criminal charges against Duffy, including fraud, breach of trust and accepting a bribe, were tossed out in a criminal trial when Duffy was found not guilty, and now he wants his pound of flesh.

READ MORE: Mike Duffy taking government to court, seeking close to $8 million


Story continues below

If the lawsuit goes ahead, it will shine the light on a Canadian Senate that is well entrenched in its elitist attitude; even Wednesday, the Senate’s lawyer said that if the Senate was wrong, it’s up to the Senate to determine that, and determine what, if any punitive action should be taken.

So much for accountability and oversight!

Duffy is arguing that he was unfairly suspended by the Senate without pay in 2013.

His case has yet to be proven in court.

But multiple reports in recent years paint a picture of a Senate with tenuous rules and standards and a spotty track record of enforcing those lax standards.

READ MORE: (From 2016) Mike Duffy criminal case ends Crown won’t appeal acquittal

If Duffy’s civil lawsuit is successful, it should re-ignite the discussion for much-needed reform of what has become an elitist and out of touch Canadian Senate.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Senate
Mike Duffy
Mike Duffy expenses
Mike Duffy Lawsuit
Mike Duffy Senate
Mike Duffy trial
Senate of Canada
Senate Reform
Senate Spending Scandal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News