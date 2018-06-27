Day trip from Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens ranked as best in the world

Day tripper, book that ticket from Vancouver to Victoria.

The round-trip tour from Vancouver to Victoria, including a stop at the Butchart Gardens, is the top day trip in the world, according to online booking site TripAdvisor.

“Relish stunning Rocky Mountain vistas, sheer natural beauty, and B.C.’s picturesque provincial capital on this round-trip tour from Vancouver to Victoria. Traveling by ferry and bus,” said the press release announcing the winners.

“This full-day tour includes free time to explore Victoria on your own, plus all transportation and admission fees.”

Day trippers may be disappointed, however, to find that there are no views of Rocky Mountain vistas on that tour.

But it’s still an honour for Central Saanich mayor Ryan Windsor to have Butchart Gardens as part of the package.

“There is a great deal of pride to be home to such a historical asset,” Windsor said. “We see it as a regional asset as much as an asset for Central Saanich. It is what makes the region such an attraction to the world.”

This was the first year that TripAdvisor gave out experience awards.

They were broken down by category including day cruises, cultural experiences, day trips, multi-day tours, hop-on hop-off tours, and food, beer and wine experiences.

Winners were picked by using an algorithm that took into account a business’s reviews, opinions and popularity with travellers over the last year.

The Vancouver to Victoria day trip also finished as the ninth best experience in the world and the second best in Canada, no matter the category.

“In the digital age, TripAdvisor and Google and these ranking sites not only make a difference, I think it’s imperative that a destination is well represented on these platforms,” said Windsor.

TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Experiences in Canada:

1. Best of Niagara Falls Tour

2. Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus

3. Niagara Falls Canadian Side Tour and Maid of the Mist Boat Ride

4. Walking Tour of Old Montreal

5. Quebec City and Montmorency Falls Day Trip from Montreal

6. Vancouver North Shore Day Trip with Capilano Suspension Bridge and Grouse Mountain

7. Quebec City Walking Tour

8. Small-Group Quebec City Food Tour

9. Mountain Lakes and Waterfalls Day Trip from Banff

10. Ultimate Toronto Tour

TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Experiences in the World:

1. Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour from Florence – Florence, Italy

2. Berlin Bike Tour – Berlin, Germany

3. New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour – New York City, New York

4. Sydney BridgeClimb – Sydney, Australia

5. Vatican VIP Experience: Exclusive Breakfast at the Vatican with Early Access to Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel – Rome, Italy

6. New Orleans Cooking Class – New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance – Rotorua, New Zealand

8. Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario – Niagara Falls, Canada

9. Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus – Vancouver, Canada

10. Wild Wicklow Tour including Glendalough from Dublin – Dublin, Ireland