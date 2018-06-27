No Bard by the river in 2018: Shakespeare in the Park won’t return to South Shore this summer

If you want to watch Shakespeare al fresco this year, you have a load of options on the Island of Montreal, with dates in Westmount, Dorval, Kirkland, Nun’s Island and Montreal West.

The one place you’d be out of luck, however, would be the South Shore.

“We’re disappointed, too,” said Amanda Kellock, the artistic director for the Repercussion Theatre. “We love it when we get to perform on the South Shore; we love to bring the show to as many people as we can.”

Director Amanda Kellock: two years ago, when the Shakespeare in the park show was an all-woman Julius Caesar. She thought that would be the controversy. Instead, a language issue became the headline when Brossard didn't want the show. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8eVJ3QShMr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 27, 2018

The Longueuil borough of Greenfield Park hosted Shakespeare performances from Repercussion last year, but that was funded by the Canada 150 celebrations. “I would love to have it come back again next year,” said Robert Myles, the borough’s president.

Director Amanda Kellock: two years ago, when the Shakespeare in the park show was an all-woman Julius Caesar. She thought that would be the controversy. Instead, a language issue became the headline when Brossard didn't want the show. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8eVJ3QShMr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 27, 2018

In 2016, Brossard grabbed headlines when officials declined Shakespeare in the Park, initially saying outdoor performances aren’t allowed and then admitting that if they were in French they’d likely make an exception. Eventually Brossard let the show go on.

READ MORE: Despite language setbacks, Shakespeare-in-the-Park play goes ahead in Brossard

A Brossard spokesperson told Global News that it was a previous administration that made the initial decision, and that the city plans on hosting another performance next year on an every-other-year basis.

Now it looks like Brossard will host Shakespeare performances every other year from Repercussion. The language situation "ended up spurring a really good conversation with them," Kellock said. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/mSIrLJEv4V — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 27, 2018

“There was at one point a sense that they weren’t taking us because of language,” Kellock said. “But it ended up spurring a really good conversation with them.”

The first show of Romeo & Juliet is set to take the stage in Baie d’Urfé July 5.