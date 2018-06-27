Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate known to frequent Lindsay, Toronto
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who has breached his parole.
According to the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement division, a warrant has been issued for Robert Wayne Cromwell, 23.
Cromwell is serving a two-year, 5 month, 1 day sentence for robbery, break and enter, theft over $5,000, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.
“The offender is known to frequent the areas of Lindsay and Toronto, Ontario,” ROPE stated.
Cromwell is described as:
- Indigenous
- 6-foot-1 (183 cm)
- 165 pounds (75kg)
- black hair
- brown eyes
- Tattoo on left side of neck
OPP advise anyone who has had contact with Cromwell or has information about his whereabouts to call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 (toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.
