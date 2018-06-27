Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate known to frequent Lindsay, Toronto

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who has breached his parole.

According to the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement division, a warrant has been issued for Robert Wayne Cromwell, 23.

Cromwell is serving a two-year, 5 month, 1 day sentence for robbery, break and enter, theft over $5,000, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

“The offender is known to frequent the areas of Lindsay and Toronto, Ontario,” ROPE stated.

Cromwell is described as:

Indigenous

6-foot-1 (183 cm)

165 pounds (75kg)

black hair

brown eyes

Tattoo on left side of neck

OPP advise anyone who has had contact with Cromwell or has information about his whereabouts to call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 (toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.