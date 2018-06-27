Crime
June 27, 2018 4:45 pm

Teens face combined 54 charges in alleged swarming robberies in Toronto parks

By Staff The Canadian Press

Investigators say several people were surrounded and robbed by a group of boys, in some cases at knifepoint.

Don Mitchell / Global Newsradio 640 Toronto
A A

Toronto police say four teen boys are facing a combined 54 charges in alleged swarming attacks in city parks.

They say an unspecified number of alleged incidents happened between June 19 and 25.

Investigators say several people were surrounded and robbed by a group of boys, in some cases at knifepoint.

They say in one instance, a suspect allegedly said he had a handgun.

Police say the two 17-year-olds and two 15-year-olds were charged on Monday.

The charges comprise numerous counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and theft under $5,000.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
swarming robberies toronto
teens charged swarming robbery toronto
teens charged toronto parks
Toronto crime
toronto park robberies
Toronto Police
toronto police robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News