Arrest made from Pickering Ribfest shooting

Pickering, ON – Investigators have identified the suspect responsible for a shooting at the Pickering Ribfest which resulted in four victims being sent to hospital.

Ahyjay FRANCIS-SIMMS, age 20 of Epps Crescent in Ajax is charged with: Aggravated Assault x4; Assault with a Weapon x4; Discharge Firearm with Intent x2; Discharge Firearm Reckless as to Life or Safety; Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime; Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm; Possession of a Firearm Knowing it’s Possession is Unauthorized; Careless Use of Firearm; Unlicenced Person Possess Prohibited/Restricted Weapon; Firearm Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order x3 and Fail to Comply with Recognizance x2.

Police would like to thank all the witnesses who came forward and provided information to investigators.

Shots were fired outside of the event, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, just as people were exiting the park and it was shutting down for the night. A 20-year-old Pickering man, a 30-year-old North York man, a 17-year-old Ajax boy and a 16-year-old Ajax boy were shot. All four were treated and later released from hospital.