Penticton bush party a ‘non-event’ despite warning from school

An unsanctioned grad celebration seems to have gone down without a hitch, despite a warning administrative staff from Penticton Seconday School sent to parents about a potential threat.

“We did not get any calls,” Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said. “It seems to have been a non-event after the warnings.”

“We did not get any calls. It seems to have been a non event after the warnings,” says Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager after last night’s unsanctioned Sunset grad party. Police and school district warned threat had been made involving weapons. #Penticton — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) June 27, 2018

Penticton Seconday School graduates will host a parade departing from the school at 6 p.m. on June 28, which will be followed by a prom.