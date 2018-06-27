Lifestyle
Penticton bush party a ‘non-event’ despite warning from school

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

An unsanctioned grad celebration seems to have gone down without a hitch, despite a warning administrative staff from Penticton Seconday School sent to parents about a potential threat.

“We did not get any calls,” Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said.  “It seems to have been a non-event after the warnings.”

READ MORE: Parents of graduating students in Penticton warned of potential threat

Penticton Seconday School graduates will host a parade departing from the school at 6 p.m. on June 28, which will be followed by a prom.

