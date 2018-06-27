Penticton bush party a ‘non-event’ despite warning from school
An unsanctioned grad celebration seems to have gone down without a hitch, despite a warning administrative staff from Penticton Seconday School sent to parents about a potential threat.
“We did not get any calls,” Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said. “It seems to have been a non-event after the warnings.”
Penticton Seconday School graduates will host a parade departing from the school at 6 p.m. on June 28, which will be followed by a prom.
