Train derailment New Westminster
June 27, 2018 10:14 am
Updated: June 27, 2018 10:20 am

Train derailment in New Westminster snarls traffic during rush hour

By Online News Producer  Global News

A train has derailed in New Westminster Wednesday morning.

A train derailment in New Westminster on Wednesday morning is going to mean a nightmare for drivers in that area.

About eight cars of a CN trail derailed, forcing the closure of Front Street between East Columbia and Begbie Street.

The cars do not contain hazardous material and New Westminster Police think they might be empty.

No one was injured.

It is not known how long it will take for crews to remove the cars.

A spokesperson for CN Rail says the derailment happened just after midnight Wednesday.

There is no threat to the public and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Rail traffic is also affected however. Amtrak service between Vancouver and Seattle is currently not running.

Photos of the derailment:

image006

Credit: Global News

image005

Credit: Global News

image004

image003

Credit: Global News

image002

Credit: Global News

image001

Credit: Global News

train-derailment-new-west1

Credit: Global News

train-derailment-new-west2

Credit: Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Begbie Street New Westminster
Front Street New Westminster
New West train derailment
New Westminster
Train Derailment
