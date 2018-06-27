Train derailment in New Westminster snarls traffic during rush hour

A train derailment in New Westminster on Wednesday morning is going to mean a nightmare for drivers in that area.

About eight cars of a CN trail derailed, forcing the closure of Front Street between East Columbia and Begbie Street.

The cars do not contain hazardous material and New Westminster Police think they might be empty.

No one was injured.

It is not known how long it will take for crews to remove the cars.

A spokesperson for CN Rail says the derailment happened just after midnight Wednesday.

There is no threat to the public and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Rail traffic is also affected however. Amtrak service between Vancouver and Seattle is currently not running.

Photos of the derailment: