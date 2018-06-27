U.S. poll ranks the ‘most popular’ Canadians in America
Michael J. Fox is Canada’s most beloved export to America.
In a new poll conducted by YouGov, Americans were asked about their feelings towards Canada, including their opinions about individual Canadian celebrities.
Fox was followed in positive feelings by Keanu Reeves at 67 per cent and Dan Aykroyd at 63 per cent.
YouGov also polled Americans to find out who the most well-known Canadians were south of the border. Justin Bieber and Jim Carrey tied for the top slot with 97 per cent.
