U.S. poll ranks the ‘most popular’ Canadians in America

Michael J. Fox is Canada’s most beloved export to America.

In a new poll conducted by YouGov, Americans were asked about their feelings towards Canada, including their opinions about individual Canadian celebrities.

According to their results, Fox came away as the most well liked Canadian among Americans, with 73 per cent of respondents saying they have positive feelings about the Back to the Future star.

Fox was followed in positive feelings by Keanu Reeves at 67 per cent and Dan Aykroyd at 63 per cent.

YouGov also polled Americans to find out who the most well-known Canadians were south of the border. Justin Bieber and Jim Carrey tied for the top slot with 97 per cent.