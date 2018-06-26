28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter earns shocking upset win in NY Democratic primary
In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old challenger in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.
He was defeated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.
Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party’s left, including MoveOn.
Crowley, a 10-term incumbent who has been in Congress since 1999, represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.
He said he wishes “the best” for Ocasio-Cortez.
“I want nothing but the best for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. I want her to be victorious,” he said to supporters.
Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.
Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer on Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.
As a student she worked for the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.
Republican candidate Anthony Pappas is running unopposed.
