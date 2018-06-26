28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter earns shocking upset win in NY Democratic primary

In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old challenger in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.

He was defeated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party’s left, including MoveOn.

READ MORE: Trump-backed Henry McMaster wins South Carolina governor’s primary

Crowley, a 10-term incumbent who has been in Congress since 1999, represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

He said he wishes “the best” for Ocasio-Cortez.

“I want nothing but the best for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. I want her to be victorious,” he said to supporters.

I want to congratulate @Ocasio2018. I look forward to supporting her and all Democrats this November. The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx, and if we don't win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love. — Joe Crowley (@JoeCrowleyNY) June 27, 2018

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.



Story continues below Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Bronx-born Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer on Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

As a student she worked for the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.

Republican candidate Anthony Pappas is running unopposed.