Health
June 26, 2018 2:40 pm

MUHC asks Montrealers to avoid ER due to computer network problems

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A view of the MUHC.

Tim Sargeant/Global News
A A

The MUHC is asking Montrealers to avoid its emergency departments due to a problem with its computer network.

The centre posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday advising anyone who does not require urgent care to seek services elsewhere.

If you are unsure about whether or not you need to go to an ER, call your family physician or visit the closest clinic.

Alternatively, you can call Info-Santé at 811, where nurses will be available to answer questions or concerns.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
avoid ER
computer problems
ER
MUHC
MUHC computer problems
MUHC ER
Quebec health

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News