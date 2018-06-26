MUHC asks Montrealers to avoid ER due to computer network problems

The MUHC is asking Montrealers to avoid its emergency departments due to a problem with its computer network.

The centre posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday advising anyone who does not require urgent care to seek services elsewhere.

If you are unsure about whether or not you need to go to an ER, call your family physician or visit the closest clinic.

Alternatively, you can call Info-Santé at 811, where nurses will be available to answer questions or concerns.

