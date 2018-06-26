Police investigating after alleged break-in reported in Bradford

Police are investigating after a 62-year-old Bradford woman reported that her home was broken into.

According to South Simcoe Police, at around 12 p.m. on June 23, officers were called to a home in the Simcoe Road and Walker Avenue area of Bradford after a report of a break-in.

When police arrived, the suspect had fled. Police say some items were taken, however, it is believed the homeowner may have scared off the intruder.

Police say the homeowner hid in a washroom to phone for help.

Police are now appealing to the public for help. Anyone with information or who may have security camera footage in the area is asked to please contact the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).