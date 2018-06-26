Canada
Summer snow blankets parts of Newfoundland in late June

By Staff The Canadian Press

Newfoundland's transportation department posted on Twitter that snow plows were out on the west coast and central parts of the province on Tuesday.

It may be summer, but snow is falling in parts of Newfoundland today.

The province’s Transportation Department is warning residents to drive cautiously and has tweeted a photo of a road in Burgeo, N.L., covered in a thin layer of snow.

READ: Newfoundland digs out of more than 30cm of snow on May 24 – and there’s more to come

Other photos on social media show wet snow covering cars and a sprinkle of snow on deck furniture.

Environment Canada says the temperature was hovering around the freezing mark in some areas.

But it doesn’t appear the snow will be sticking around.

The national weather forecaster has issued rainfall warnings for eastern and central parts of Newfoundland, where between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain could fall by Tuesday evening.

