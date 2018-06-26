Hamilton residents asked to keep composting

Don’t stop composting!

That’s the message from the City of Hamilton, after it decided to shut down its central composting site on Burlington Street due to ongoing odour issues. The city says it is taking composting collections to a different location.

“The City is encouraging residents to continue participating in the composting, recycling and yard waste programs. At this time, all materials typically destined for Hamilton’s Central Composting Facility are being redirected to a different facility,” the city said in a statement on Monday.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s compost facility shut down because of smell

The city also said residents should be aware of some changes in the program.

Food scraps and soiled paper products should still go in the green bin. Yard waste should go in a paper yard waste bag or other clearly marked open-top reusable rigid container. There are no changes to the blue box program. There are no changes to waste collection.

Story continues below

The City said residents should leave their grass clippings on their lawns to reduce the amount of yard waste pick up and to provide nutrients to the lawn. “Residents who don’t wish to leave their grass clippings on their lawns can place grass with their leaf and yard waste.”

More details on yard waste recycling are available in Monday’s statement online. Among the details, the city reminds residents to use paper bags, not plastic, and asks that residents do not use cardboard boxes or blue bins for yard waste.

READ MORE: Closing arguments underway at trial of Hamilton-area homeowner accused in shooting death