Bill Kelly: Trump supporters target the wrong Red Hen

After Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was refused service at a Virginia restaurant called The Red Hen, Trump supporters took to social media to castigate the restaurant for their political stand.

Many of the comments were vile and personal, but there was something terribly wrong with many of the comments: they were directed at the wrong restaurant.

Unfortunately, many of the negative comments were directed at The Red Hen Restaurant in Collingwood Ont., not The Red Hen in Virginia.

For the record, the two eateries are not affiliated in any way, and also for the record, I’ve enjoyed the fine breakfast served at the Collingwood Red Hen. Aside from a couple of pictures on the wall of visits of former prime ministers, there’s no hint politics.

This isn’t the first time that Trump supporters have started shooting before they aimed.

When cast members of the smash Broadway play Hamilton called out Vice President Mike Pence, Trump supporters googled “Hamilton” and “theater” to vent their anger over the comments.

Problem was, many of them landed on the site of Hamilton Theatre Inc., right here in Hamilton, and HTI was the brunt of the vitriol.

Acerbic and mean-spirited comments seem to be the new normal on social media, but angry Trump advocates might want to make sure they’re on the right web page.

Here’s an idea: why don’t you read before you rant?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.