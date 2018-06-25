Edmonton EMS
June 25, 2018 7:53 pm

1 person rushed to hospital after northeast Edmonton townhouse fire

By Web Producer  Global News

A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a townhouse on McLeod Road Monday afternoon. June 25, 2018.

Global News
One person was trapped inside the basement of an Edmonton townhouse before being rescued by firefighters Monday afternoon.

Crews were called at 4:47 p.m. and arrived at the home on 54 Street near McLeod Road at 4:51 p.m.

Seven fire crews were on scene and the fire was considered under control as of 5:07 p.m.

The injured person was a man who is approximately 50 years old and was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The blaze is contained to the basement of the townhouse.

— More to come… 

