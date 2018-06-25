‘We’ve just been feeling love’: Lethbridge Pride marks record attendance in 2018

Thousands braved temporary rain and wind on Saturday to take part in the Lethbridge Pride Fest in what was a record-setting year for attendance.

Organizers say about 6,000 people came to Pride in the Park — 1,000 more than last year’s signature event.

The event drew its largest crowd, despite rainfall during the parade leading up to the celebration.

Lethbridge Pride Fest says southern Albertans bolster the LGBTQ+ community, citing public support after rainbow crosswalks were vandalized in the city last year.

The festival’s treasurer told Global News there has been limited attacks against them this year.

“We always used to internally prepare ourselves,” said Derrick Antson. “[We know] the internet is going to get rough, the comments are going to be bad. This year, we’ve actually noted a trend that there hasn’t been any. We’ve had one or two negative comments here or there, but overall, we’ve just been feeling love and support.”

This year marked the 10th anniversary of Lethbridge’s inaugural pride event — something that started as a barbecue and dance outside of town, Antson said.

He said it is amazing to see the growth of the festival now that it has functions running throughout the month of June.