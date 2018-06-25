Young boy found wandering alone in rain in Mount Forest Sunday: OPP

Emergency responders were called after a young boy was found alone on the streets of Mount Forest on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police and ambulance services were called to Fergus Street South in Mount Forest at around 9:30 a.m Sunday after a “concerned citizen spotted a child wandering alone in the rain,” Wellington OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said. The boy was reported to be underdressed for the wet weather.

READ MORE: 2 women charged after 6-year-old Toronto girl reported missing found safe

The passer-by, who did not approach the child, kept an eye on him until police were able to arrive.

Cunningham would not reveal the age of the child, saying only that he was under the age of five.

The boy was taken to hospital via ambulance as a precautionary measure.

His guardians were located a short time later.

READ MORE: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe in Calgary

Cunningham said, “the boy managed to exit the home without the parents’ knowledge.”

Family and Children’s Services has been notified and are investigating.

He suggested parents with young children take extra precautions in safeguarding their home