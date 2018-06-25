Traffic
June 25, 2018 11:01 am
Updated: June 25, 2018 11:02 am

School bus crashes into house in south Ottawa, minor injuries: police

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press

File photo of a school bus

Global News File
A A

Ottawa police say they’re investigating after a school bus crashed into a house this morning, leaving some of those on board with minor injuries.

Const. Chuck Benoit says the collision happened at about 8:15 a.m., when the bus was carrying fewer than a dozen students.

READ MORE: Police investigating Hunt Club-area shooting that left teenage boy injured

Benoit says a few people suffered minor injuries, but no one was taken to hospital.

He says police don’t know what caused the collision.

Benoit says he was unaware of damage estimates on the house, but says no residents of the home appeared to be injured.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chuck Benoit
Findlay Creek
Ottawa Crash
Ottawa Fire Services
Ottawa Police
Ottawa traffic
School Bus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News