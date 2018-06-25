School bus crashes into house in south Ottawa, minor injuries: police

Ottawa police say they’re investigating after a school bus crashed into a house this morning, leaving some of those on board with minor injuries.

Const. Chuck Benoit says the collision happened at about 8:15 a.m., when the bus was carrying fewer than a dozen students.

READ MORE: Police investigating Hunt Club-area shooting that left teenage boy injured

Benoit says a few people suffered minor injuries, but no one was taken to hospital.

He says police don’t know what caused the collision.

Benoit says he was unaware of damage estimates on the house, but says no residents of the home appeared to be injured.