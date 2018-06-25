Call the Office on the market

The owner of Call the Office is looking for someone to takeover the operation.

The lease for the iconic downtown bar and music venue is up for grabs, according to a listing on realtor.ca. The listing says the owner is retiring and is offering a “full turn-key operation for lease to the right individual.”

Bands from all over the world have come to play at the bar located at the corner of York and Clarence Streets.

One of the biggest to play a concert in the bar was Radiohead in 1995 before they rose to stardom.

No reason has been given for why the current ownership has decided to retire. 980 CFPL has reached out to Call the Office for comment.

The online listing says the tavern is fully licensed for 330 patrons inside and 156 on the patio. The net lease is $5,000 per month plus property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The listing describes the bar as a “great venue for live bands.”

The owner has agreed to stay on for a short period to offer training to whoever wants to take over, the listing says.

Call the Office was been a fixture in London for over 30 years. Before it was a bar it was known as The York Hotel in the 1960’s. The building itself dates back to the 1860’s.

It’s possible the property could be redeveloped. The listing notes the property is also leased for redevelopment.