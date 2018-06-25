Bombardier, union reach new collective agreement for Toronto workers

TORONTO – Bombardier says it has reached new three-year collective agreements with more than 2,100 production and office workers at its operations in Toronto.

The contracts cover workers represented by Unifor Local 112 who work at Bombardier’s Downsview plant and Local 673 who work in technical office and clerical positions.

Bombardier assembles its Q400 turboprop aircraft and several models of business jets at its Toronto operations.

READ MORE: Bombardier selling Downsview property in Toronto for $635M

It also includes an engineering and research and development facility and a customer support centre for Bombardier aircraft.

The union says the three-year contracts include wage increases in each year at a rate of 0.5 per cent in the first year, 0.75 per cent in the second year and one per cent in the final year of the contract.

The ratified agreements, which expire on June 23, 2021, also include improvements to dental benefits, pension increases, and a retirement incentive program.