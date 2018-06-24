Thompson RCMP looking for missing man
RCMP in Thompson are looking for a missing 26 year old man.
Russell Adrian Hyslop was last seen in the Eastwood area of Thompson on June 19th.
He is described as indigenous, 5’7″, 140 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477, or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
