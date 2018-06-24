Stunt at Penticton Speedway sends driver to hospital

The Penticton Speedway hosted a race Saturday evening that ended in a driver being rushed to the hospital.

Steve Rowley is a crew member who asked to participate in the stunt a week before the event. He had never before taken part in this specific feat, called the Flying Destruction.

The stunt involves a driver flying a vehicle through an RV.

Unfortunately, Rowley slammed into the motorhome. The roof bent over and his vehicle crumbled.

Rowley suffered injuries to his face and head, including a broken nose. He was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital after he walked out of the car on his own.

Team owner Darcy Holmberg spoke to Rowley on Sunday and said he will be having surgery on his nose on Monday. He sustained a few gashes on his face which required 25 stiches, but otherwise he seems unharmed.

“It is racing and we all take a chance when we go out there,” Holmberg said. But when asked about this specific Flying Destruction stunt, Holmberg added: “I wouldn’t do it myself.”

Penticton Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes hosted 10 of these Flying Destruction races in the past with no issues, he said.

“There’s always a risk factor,” Aantjes added. “There’s a lot of people that love this sport, love doing it. And this will not stop us from doing this sport.”