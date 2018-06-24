Canada
June 24, 2018 11:57 pm

Stunt at Penticton Speedway sends driver to hospital

By Community Video Journalist  Global News

Steve Rowley attempted a Flying Destruction stunt Saturday night at the Penticton Speedway which sent him to the hospital.

Courtesy: Facebook
A A

The Penticton Speedway hosted a race Saturday evening that ended in a driver being rushed to the hospital.

Steve Rowley is a crew member who asked to participate in the stunt a week before the event. He had never before taken part in this specific feat, called the Flying Destruction.

The stunt involves a driver flying a vehicle through an RV.

Unfortunately, Rowley slammed into the motorhome. The roof bent over and his vehicle crumbled.

Story continues below

Rowley suffered injuries to his face and head, including a broken nose. He was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital after he walked out of the car on his own.

READ MORE: Cleanup underway at Penticton Speedway after mudslide

Team owner Darcy Holmberg spoke to Rowley on Sunday and said he will be having surgery on his nose on Monday. He sustained a few gashes on his face which required 25 stiches, but otherwise he seems unharmed.

“It is racing and we all take a chance when we go out there,” Holmberg said.  But when asked about this specific Flying Destruction stunt, Holmberg added:  “I wouldn’t do it myself.”

READ MORE: Motorsports club in Oliver opens its track to the public for a Grassroots Day

Penticton Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes hosted 10 of these Flying Destruction races in the past with no issues, he said.

“There’s always a risk factor,” Aantjes added.  “There’s a lot of people that love this sport, love doing it. And this will not stop us from doing this sport.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
darcy holmberg
driving stunt
flying destruction
johnny aantjes
penticton
Penticton Speedway
steve rowley
Stunt driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News