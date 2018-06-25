Scott Thompson: Trump supporters are getting the disruption they voted for
There is no doubt U.S. president Donald Trump is a bull in a china shop.
His arrogant style and thin skin have given the world plenty to talk about, and most of it negative. On any given day Trump does more to draw attention to himself (with his self-inflicted tweets) than any other past leader, and most of it divisive.
READ MORE: Trump officials say they know the location of all children separated from families at border
The current immigration issue occurring along the U.S./Mexican border of separating families is another perfect example.
Donald Trump is pointing out an issue that has been plaguing governments around the globe for years: what to do with the mass influx of people fleeing persecution from other countries.
In doing so, Trump is also pointing out everything that is wrong in America.
His supporters elected him for only one reason, to be disruptive, thus forcing change.
WATCH: Professor Brian Calfano talks about Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy flip-flop
Trump is constantly attacking the status quo. Voters are attracted to that mantra because the status quo has been letting them down for decades.
That’s the message.
I’m not here to defend Donald Trump.
Whether consciously or not, Donald Trump is forcing America to talk about its dark underbelly. He is drawing attention to issues politicians don’t want to talk about.
Americans are getting what they asked for, and the Donald bashing only pushes those supporters deeper into his arms.
The question is not what is Trump going to do next. The question is what have the rest learned from this social experiment.
Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.