Scott Thompson: Trump supporters are getting the disruption they voted for

There is no doubt U.S. president Donald Trump is a bull in a china shop.

His arrogant style and thin skin have given the world plenty to talk about, and most of it negative. On any given day Trump does more to draw attention to himself (with his self-inflicted tweets) than any other past leader, and most of it divisive.

The current immigration issue occurring along the U.S./Mexican border of separating families is another perfect example.

Donald Trump is pointing out an issue that has been plaguing governments around the globe for years: what to do with the mass influx of people fleeing persecution from other countries.

In doing so, Trump is also pointing out everything that is wrong in America.

His supporters elected him for only one reason, to be disruptive, thus forcing change.

