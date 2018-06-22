Trending
June 22, 2018 9:26 pm

Rat breaks into ATM in India, destroys over $19,000 in bills

By Wasbir Hussain The Associated Press

People walk past the State Bank of India main branch office in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2008.

Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
It was a cash machine heist with a difference: The attackers were hungry rodents.

At least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and started eating. By the time it was finished, police say more than $19,000 in bills were shredded.

When technicians arrived June 11 to fix a broken State Bank of India cash machine in the town of Tinsukia they found a dead rat inside it and Indian currency notes worth nearly 1.3 million rupees, or a little over $19,000, chewed to shreds. The rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables, police superintendent Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta said Friday. The notes were in 500-rupee and 2,000-rupee denominations.

The ATM had been broken since May 20, officials said.

A State Bank of India official said the cash machine was overseen by another company.

“We are surprised at what has happened. An investigation has been ordered,” said the official, Bimal Debroy.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

