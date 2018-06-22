London police seek help finding missing senior

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s help finding Janet Pitchell, 76, of London.

Pitchell was last seen around 10:15 Friday morning in the area of Southdale Road West and Singleton Avenue and is believed to be on foot.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as a white woman with a medium build and short grey hair and she was last seen wearing a beige shirt with orange stripes and tan-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519 661 5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).