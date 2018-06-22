Canada
June 22, 2018 2:25 pm

London police seek help finding missing senior

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Janet Ptichell, 76, was last seen the morning of Friday, June 22.

via the London Police Service
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s help finding Janet Pitchell, 76, of London.

Pitchell was last seen around 10:15 Friday morning in the area of Southdale Road West and Singleton Avenue and is believed to be on foot.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Police released a map image of the area where Pitchell was last seen.

via the London Police Service

She’s described as a white woman with a medium build and short grey hair and she was last seen wearing a beige shirt with orange stripes and tan-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519 661 5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).

