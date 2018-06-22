BC Ferries repair delay leads to cancelled reservations for passengers

A repair delay on the BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Inspiration means some customers will have their reservations cancelled.

The Coastal Inspiration was undergoing a planned repair to a propeller hub but BC Ferries says it is taking longer to complete and it will be delayed returning to service until at least June 30.

This vessel was to provide additional service on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay sailings.

For customers travelling on this route without a reservation, they will likely experience sailing delays. BC Ferries also says customer care will contact affected customers via email to inform them of the cancellation of their reservation and fee refund.

“We sincerely apologize for this unexpected change in service,” said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ vice-president and chief operating officer. “We recognize how much this affects our customers, and the travel plans they have made.”

BC Ferries is predicting the busiest travel day will be June 24 and say it will be adding five sailings between Vancouver and Vancouver Island on that day and reservations are still available.