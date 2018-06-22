BC Ferries
June 22, 2018 2:14 pm

BC Ferries repair delay leads to cancelled reservations for passengers

By Online News Producer  Global News

The BC Ferries' vessel Coastal Inspiration passes a freighter anchored off Vancouver Island as it heads for the terminal at Nanaimo, B.C.

The Canadian Press Images/Don Denton
A A

A repair delay on the BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Inspiration means some customers will have their reservations cancelled.

The Coastal Inspiration was undergoing a planned repair to a propeller hub but BC Ferries says it is taking longer to complete and it will be delayed returning to service until at least June 30.

This vessel was to provide additional service on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay sailings.

Story continues below

For customers travelling on this route without a reservation, they will likely experience sailing delays. BC Ferries also says customer care will contact affected customers via email to inform them of the cancellation of their reservation and fee refund.

“We sincerely apologize for this unexpected change in service,” said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ vice-president and chief operating officer. “We recognize how much this affects our customers, and the travel plans they have made.”

READ MORE: Man who went overboard from BC Ferries vessel now rescued

BC Ferries is predicting the busiest travel day will be June 24 and say it will be adding five sailings between Vancouver and Vancouver Island on that day and reservations are still available.

  • From Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay: a 12:30 a.m. sailing has been added at the end of the service day
  • From Duke Point to Tsawwassen: sailings have been added at 5:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
  • From Tsawwassen to Duke Point: sailings have been added at 5:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Ferries
BC Ferries busiest weekend
BC Ferries Coastal Inspiration
BC Ferries reservation
BC Ferries travel
Coastal Inspiration
Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News