Londoners choosing to travel outside of the United States: travel expert

With rising tension between Canada and the United States, more Londoners are choosing to plan their summer vacation elsewhere.

According to Mike Foster, the president of Nexion Travel, there’s been a decrease in Londoners heading stateside over the last five or six years.

“Some people have shied away from the U.S. for a variety of reasons. An uptick in crime, the feeling of being a little less secure — all of those kinds of things can have just as big of an impact as government, which is something on everybody’s mind [right now],” he said.

Rather than going to the States, Foster says, Londoners seem to be getting more creative with their travel plans.

“We’re seeing a little bit of everything. We’re seeing people looking for destinations that might be of good value. If you’re just looking for a winter getaway, something in the sun, for a lot of people that’ll be to the beach,” he said.

“We’re also seeing a increase in out-of-the-ordinary destinations as people start to tick off their bucket list.”

But, our proximity to the U.S. means, for the time being, America continues to be a top destination for Londoners and all Canadians, Foster said.

“The U.S. will always be our biggest destination for tourism because we have daily trips across the border to go shopping as well as your typical holiday,” he said.