Scott Thompson: Summer is here, Canada’s 90-day wonder!

Friday is the first full day of summer.

The 2018 summer solstice officially arrived at 6:07 a.m. on Thursday, making it the longest day of the year.

After Friday, the days start getting shorter. Weather prognosticators are saying it will be an average summer, with warm temperatures that will last into the fall.

What does that mean to the average Canadian? Shedding the winter coat for the great outdoors during the one season out of four we actually can.

Sure, you may get some overlapping nice days in spring and fall, but summer for Canadians is basically a 90-day wonder. There isn’t a lot of wiggle room for bad weather or poor planning.

The message here is, take advantage of the Canadian summer while it is here. It’s good for the mind and soul. Get out, explore, talk to people, discover why this place is so great.

It may not seem worthy of a commentary, but heading into the first weekend of summer, isn’t it better than politics?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.