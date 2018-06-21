City hall looking for reimbursement of salary paid to UFFW president

City Hall voted in favor Thursday to seek full reimbursement from the head of Winnipeg’s firefighters union for a salary that is paid by taxpayers.

Since 2014 the city has been on the hook for about 60 percent of the salary paid to Alex Forrest, even though he works full-time with the union.

A motion for reimbursement on money paid to Forrest was brought to city hall and passed 14-1.

Councillor Ross Eadie voted against the motion. Councillor John Orlikow was not present.

In a statement to Global News Forrest said there are specific rules on how contractual clauses can be changed.

“We have an agreement on my salary and it is very clear that it remains in full effect and force until I retire as United Firefighters of Winnipeg president.”

But Forreset also said he’s willing to work with the city to find common ground.

“We have always said if the city believes they need to reopen any specific clause of the contract due to concerns, we are always open to trying to figure a solution,” Forrest said. “This relationship has resulted in three consecutive negotiated contracts that were mutually beneficial for the citizens of Winnipeg and the United Firefighters of Winnipeg.”