Have your say: Are you in a sexless marriage? We want to hear from you
It happens to the best of us: the honeymoon phase wears off, you have some kids, and once you pile on work and chores, who has time for sex?
Or maybe you were once attracted to your partner, but not so much anymore. The flame has died and a round of golf sounds better than knocking boots with your significant other.
READ MORE: Generation Z isn’t interested in dating or sex — or so we thought
Whatever your reason, let us know in the form below. It’s anonymous — you can just leave your initials and/or your city, if you like — but we do plan on publishing your comments in an upcoming series.
And if you know anyone who would like to chime in, share this post with them.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.