June 21, 2018 11:47 am

London police searching for missing teen

London police released a photo of 16-year-old Francis Nickson, who has been missing since June 20.

London police are asking the public to help locate a missing teenager.

Francis Nickson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, in the area of Highbury Avenue near Oxford Street.

Police describe the 16-year-old as black, with a slim build, roughly six-feet tall and 180 pounds, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jean shorts, a black hoodie, blue shoes and carrying a backpack.

Family and police are concerned for Francis’ welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

