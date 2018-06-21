London police searching for missing teen
London police are asking the public to help locate a missing teenager.
Francis Nickson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, in the area of Highbury Avenue near Oxford Street.
Police describe the 16-year-old as black, with a slim build, roughly six-feet tall and 180 pounds, with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing grey jean shorts, a black hoodie, blue shoes and carrying a backpack.
Family and police are concerned for Francis’ welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
