Bill Kelly: Doug Ford’s costly environmental plans
He’s not even officially sworn in as Ontario’s next premier, but Doug Ford is already racking up a considerable bill for his decisions to re-vamp Ontario’s environmental policies.
Earlier this week, Ford announced that Ontario was bailing out of the cap and trade agreement with California and Quebec.
READ MORE: Doug Ford says his first order of business as Ontario premier is cancelling cap and trade
Whether you think the cap and trade program was worthwhile, it was a deal that was struck, and backing out of a deal has financial consequences.
A number of companies had purchased carbon credits under the plan to the tune of about $3 billion. Now that Ontario has nixed the plan, those companies will likely come after Ontario to get their money back.
WATCH: Justin Trudeau reflects on Doug Ford’s decision to not bring in a carbon tax
Ford will either have to hand over $3 billion of our tax money to compensate the aggrieved companies, or fight a lengthy court battle, which we would pay for, and possibly still have to shell out the cash.
And speaking of legal costs, we also found out that Ford is budgeting $30-million to fund his legal challenge to the federal government’s carbon tax.
READ MORE: Ontario business groups look forward to Doug Ford’s industry-friendly policies, seek details
Ironic, isn’t it?
We just dumped Kathleen Wynne’s government because of its reckless use of taxpayer’s money to fund an ideological agenda — and it appears that we’ve replaced them with a government that plans to do the same thing.
I don’t think that’s the kind of change Ontario voters were looking for.
Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.