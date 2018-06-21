Blogs
June 21, 2018 7:47 am

Bill Kelly: Doug Ford’s costly environmental plans

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  900 CHML

Doug Ford says his first act as Ontario premier will be to scrap the province's cap-and-trade system and challenge federal rules on carbon pricing.

A A

He’s not even officially sworn in as Ontario’s next premier, but Doug Ford is already racking up a considerable bill for his decisions to re-vamp Ontario’s environmental policies.

Earlier this week, Ford announced that Ontario was bailing out of the cap and trade agreement with California and Quebec.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says his first order of business as Ontario premier is cancelling cap and trade

Whether you think the cap and trade program was worthwhile, it was a deal that was struck, and backing out of a deal has financial consequences.

A number of companies had purchased carbon credits under the plan to the tune of about $3 billion. Now that Ontario has nixed the plan, those companies will likely come after Ontario to get their money back.


Story continues below

WATCH: Justin Trudeau reflects on Doug Ford’s decision to not bring in a carbon tax

Ford will either have to hand over $3 billion of our tax money to compensate the aggrieved companies, or fight a lengthy court battle, which we would pay for, and possibly still have to shell out the cash.

And speaking of legal costs, we also found out that  Ford is budgeting $30-million to fund his legal challenge to the federal government’s carbon tax.

READ MORE: Ontario business groups look forward to Doug Ford’s industry-friendly policies, seek details

Ironic, isn’t it?

We just dumped Kathleen Wynne’s government because of its reckless use of taxpayer’s money to fund an ideological agenda — and it appears that we’ve replaced them with a government that plans to do the same thing.

I don’t think that’s the kind of change Ontario voters were looking for.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cap and Trade
Doug Ford
Doug Ford Gas tax
Doug Ford news
Doug Ford platform
Doug Ford premier
Ford Nation
ontario pc party
Ontario PCs
Ontario politics
Premier Doug Ford
Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News