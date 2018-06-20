road closure
June 20, 2018 7:40 pm
Updated: June 20, 2018 7:41 pm

Pavement heaves in downtown Winnipeg closing part of Portage Avenue

A section of Portage Avenue at Donald Street closed Wednesday after the pavemetn buckled.

A part of Portage Avenue was closed late Wednesday afternoon after the road buckled.

In a tweet the Winnipeg police said the median and centre lanes of Portage Avenue westbound at Donald St. had closed due road buckling.

The city blamed the heat for a similar problem on a section of road on Scurfield Boulevard, where the pavement had shifted, then heaved in the afternoon sun, Tuesday.

Its not clear what caused the problems on Portage.

