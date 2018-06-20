Pavement heaves in downtown Winnipeg closing part of Portage Avenue

A part of Portage Avenue was closed late Wednesday afternoon after the road buckled.

The median and centre lanes of Portage Avenue westbound at Donald St have been closed indefinitely to repair road buckling. The curb lane remains open. Expect delays. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 20, 2018

In a tweet the Winnipeg police said the median and centre lanes of Portage Avenue westbound at Donald St. had closed due road buckling.

The city blamed the heat for a similar problem on a section of road on Scurfield Boulevard, where the pavement had shifted, then heaved in the afternoon sun, Tuesday.

Its not clear what caused the problems on Portage.