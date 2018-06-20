Is Kelowna ready for legal marijuana?

October 17th is the date that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.

The senate passed the bill legalizing marijuana by a 52-29 count yesterday.

By mid-October, it’s expected that Canada will become the first industrialized country to legalize marijuana nationwide.

But are people in Kelowna ready to go green?

Reaction to the news in downtown K-town was varied, and the viewpoints ranged widely, depending on who you talk to. Some expressed legitimate concerns while others spoke of the relief that legal pot will ensure in terms of product safety.