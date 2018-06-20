Richter Street partially closed due to construction, upgrades

Expect traffic delays of sorts for the next few days when using Richter Street.

On Wednesday, the City of Kelowna announced that, starting today, June 20, Richter Street will be closed to southbound traffic between Stockwell Avenue and Cawston Avenue until Monday, June 25. The city said it is installing a new watermain, and that on Monday, June 25, there will be a complete closure of Richter between Stockwell and Cawston until the project is completed.

READ MORE: Drivers beware: major Vancouver road closures, construction this weekend

Construction hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, though the city added that work could take place outside of those hours.

The city also said Richter Street from Bernard Avenue to Doyle Avenue will be re-opened Monday, June 25. Also, utility and road surface improvements are anticipated for completion on July 20, including paving on Richter between Cawston and Clement starting approximately July 9.

When complete, improvements will include a new watermain between Cawston Avenue and Bernard Avenue, safety upgrades at the intersection of Doyle Avenue and Richter Street and road resurfacing of Richter Street between Clement and Bernard Avenues.