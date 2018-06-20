Sixth annual “Ride Don’t Hide” mental health ride gears up Sunday

It’s all about the power of a pair of wheels.

Up to 150 cyclists will hit the streets of Penticton on Sunday, June 24, for the sixth annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser.

The event, which will also take place in Kelowna and Vernon, raises funds for mental health initiatives.

“The purpose of the ride is to get people out and talking about their mental illness and not hiding,” said executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association South Okanagan-Similkameen branch, Leah Schulting.

Jon Ferebee is riding for his former colleague, Jeremy McGoran.

WATCH BELOW: Cycling fundraiser to honour legacy of late Penticton radio host

The former radio personality and mental health champion died by suicide last June.

“That sort of inspired me to keep that going and become part of the board here and keep that message going,” he said.

The most at-risk group for suicide is men in their 40s and 50s. But research shows that in many cases #suicide can be prevented and we all have the ability to help save a life #suicideprevention https://t.co/rbPVHDBCIJ — CMHA BC (@CMHABC) June 19, 2018

The 35-year-old sat on the local board of the Canadian Mental Health Association and spoke publicly about his battle with depression.

“He was one of the most dedicated people I’d ever met radio-wise,” Ferebee said.

“He was one of the bravest people, too. When he came forward discussing his mental health issues with everybody and trying to create awareness, it was really inspiring.”

Cyclists of all ages and abilities can sign up for three different rides, 12 to 36 kilometres in length.



Story continues below The countdown is on – just 6 more days! Follow Myles’ story and why he supports Ride Don’t Hide. “Mental Health is important to me because so many suffer and its directly or indirectly related to so much in our everyday lives.” https://t.co/pZ4YFkq9Gs — CMHA BC (@CMHABC) June 19, 2018

Each ride starts and finishes at KVR middle school.

The goal is to raise $25,000.

Schulting said160 riders raised $26,000 in 2017.

“One in five Canadians actually experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, so it touches everyone,” Schulting said.

For more information on the South Okanagan-Similkameen ride, you can contact Leah Schulting at 250-493-8999 or email cmha_sos@shaw.ca