June 20, 2018 12:28 pm

Selkirk RCMP looking for missing man in Winnipeg

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

RCMP in Selkirk are asking for public help to find missing 42-year-old man Chad Christopher Griffen

File / Global News
RCMP in Selkirk are asking for public help to find a missing 42-year-old man.

Mounties said Chad Christopher Griffen was last seen at 2 p.m. June 12 on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, and is now believed to be in Winnipeg.

Griffin is described as 6 feet tall and 300 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

