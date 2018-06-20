Man charged in alleged sexual assault of Halifax woman has bail hearing set

A convicted sex offender, who is currently facing new charges of sexual assault, has had his bail hearing set for July.

Sem Paul Obed, 47, appeared by video link on Wednesday morning in front of a Provincial Court Judge.

READ: Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Halifax: police

The hearing only lasted a few minutes, during which time Obed repeatedly interrupted proceedings to ask about changing his lawyer. For now, he is being represented by defence counsel Brad Sarson.

Obed is charged with aggravated sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, uttering threats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders in connection with a violent sexual assault on June 1.

WATCH: Man deemed ‘high-risk sex offender’ in 2014 charged with violent sexual assault in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police allege Obed broke into a residence in the 6000-block of Cunard Street and sexually assaulted a woman before fleeing the area. There is no indication that Obed knew the woman he is accused of assaulting.

In August 2014, HRP issued an advisory about Obed because he was considered a high-risk to re-offend and was moving to the Halifax area after being released from federal prison. He had served a full two-year sentence for a violent assault on a bartender in Newfoundland. It was his third federal sentence.

WATCH: Sex offender released into Halifax

According to the Parole Board, his criminal history included attempted murder, assaulting a man at a bar, sexual assault of a woman walking down the street at night, sexual assault against a close family member and an alleged sexual assault against a toddler, the last of which did not result in a criminal charge.

Obed is currently being held in custody. He will return to court on July 5 for a bail hearing.

With files from Rebecca Lau