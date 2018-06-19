CACMS grants University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine full accreditation

Full accreditation has recently been granted to the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) College of Medicine’s undergraduate program.

The result from the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools (CACMS) was learned by the university on Monday.

“The college has worked very hard on improvements in our medical doctor program and we are highly encouraged by this positive acknowledgement,” U of S dean of medicine Preston Smith said in a news release.

The school was placed on probation in October 2013 after accreditors identified 13 key problems, including faculty accountability and student performance on standardized testing.

The college had its probation lifted in October 2015. Accreditors said 10 of the 13 issues had been partially or fully resolved.

U of S officials said successful work has been done in recent years to improve areas of student services and support, curriculum, faculty engagement as well as governance.

“We’ve worked across a continuum of change, starting with improvements in our admissions processes that also include a very effective Indigenous admissions approach,” Smith said.

In addition, faculty engagement in teaching has more than doubled in the past year.

A full-site accreditation visit was held in fall 2017. The college said it will provide the accrediting body with data that wasn’t available at the time of the visit.

If these reports satisfy requirements, the college could potentially not have another accreditation visit for the undergraduate program for eight years.

