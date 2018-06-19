WorkSafeBC responds to Richmond plant after cement silo roof collapse
An industrial accident that happened in Richmond Tuesday morning has prompted an internal investigation at Lafarge Canada.
A roof on a cement silo “failed”, according to a Lafarge spokesperson, adding the company will fully cooperate with all authorities.
WorkSafeBC was called at 8:43 a.m. about an incident at the cement plant on No. 9 Road and responded, a spokesperson confirmed to Global News.
Both WorkSafeBC and Lafarge confirm there were no injuries.
