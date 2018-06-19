Canada
June 19, 2018 4:00 pm

WorkSafeBC responds to Richmond plant after cement silo roof collapse

By Video Journalist  Global News

The roof of a cement silo has collapsed at the Lafarge Canada site on No. 9 road in Richmond Tuesday morning. No workers are reported as injured at this time and WorkSafeBC officers are responding to the incident.

A A

An industrial accident that happened in Richmond Tuesday morning has prompted an internal investigation at Lafarge Canada.

A roof on a cement silo “failed”, according to a Lafarge spokesperson, adding the company will fully cooperate with all authorities.

READ MORE: TransLink fined $600K over electrical explosion that injured worker

WorkSafeBC was called at 8:43 a.m. about an incident at the cement plant on No. 9 Road and responded, a spokesperson confirmed to Global News.

Both WorkSafeBC and Lafarge confirm there were no injuries.

 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cement Plan
Industrial Accident
Internal Investigation
Richmond
Richmond Cement Plant
Silo
Silo Roof
Silo Roof Failure
WorkSafeBC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News