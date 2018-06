It was a good news day for Edmonton and possibly a bad news day for Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Flair Airlines announced that it was moving its headquarters from the Okanagan to Alberta. It’s not yet known if the move will result in jobs also moving to Alberta.

More to come.

Flair airlines announces it will make Edmonton its main hub. Executive Chairman claims Flair Edmonton’s hometown airline pic.twitter.com/oWXIBJSeOy — Quinn Ohler (@Quinnohler) June 19, 2018