WWE star John Cena settles lawsuit with Ford

John Cena and Ford have settled their lawsuit over the WWE star breaching the no-resale contract on his 2017 Ford GT.

Ford will reportedly receive an undisclosed settlement amount from Cena and they will donate that money to charity. They settled the matter out of court.

Ford and Cena previously had a buyer agreement for its $450,000 supercar that prohibits owners from selling the car for 24 months.

Ford, which only produced 250 of the supercars a year and carefully selected buyers out of thousands of applicants based on whether they were past Ford buyers or celebrities, was seeking damages “in excess of $75,000.”

Cena was one of those applicants deemed worthy, likely to his web series John Cena: Auto Geek where he test-drives many cars.

According to court documents, Cena had the GT delivered on Sept. 23, 2017, and by Oct. 20, 2017, he had already sold it.

The actor said the terms of not being allowed to sell his car were never made known to him so he asked a judge to throw out the case in February 2018.

Cena issued a statement on the situation, saying: “I love the Ford GT and apologize to Ford, and encourage others who own the car to respect the contract. I am pleased we could resolve this matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world.”