London businesses celebrate AGCO decision to allow bars to open early for World Cup

Despite a major time difference and some bureaucratic confusion, local World Cup fans have been enjoying alcoholic beverages at their favourite establishments.

With matches in Russia beginning at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., bar owners had been told that it would be up to each municipality to decide whether alcohol could be served before 11 a.m. during the month-long World Cup.

Initially, it was believed London would ask to be exempt from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario decision, but as German Canadian Club president Juergen Belle explained, something changed.

“We received a visit two days after the election, I believe, when the liquor inspector actually came to the German-Canadian club and gave us the great news that province-wide all licensed establishments would be able to open at 9 a.m. for the month of the World Cup,” he explained.

“It’s a huge economic impact for everybody, especially small businesses like us.”

Belle added that his patrons were excited about the decision.

“They’re feeling that they can enjoy the day, the event — especially when Germany plays — in a way that is traditional for German people, (and) I’m sure English people, (and) for all the teams that are involved in the World Cup. It’s just all part and parcel to celebrating the World Cup and watching your favourite team play.”

The option to begin serving alcohol at 9 a.m. exists province-wide until the end of the World Cup on July 15, provided that municipalities have not objected. As of June 18, no municipalities have objected.