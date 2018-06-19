Weekend stabbing still under investigation: Kelowna RCMP

Police say a stabbing that took place early Sunday in Kelowna is still under investigation.

According to the RCMP, an altercation between a teen and a man took place in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive at 2:40 a.m. As a result, a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with an injury to his abdomen.

The man, who is believed to be from Coldstream, is in stable condition at Kelowna General Hospital. It’s believed the teen used a broken bottle to stab the man.

“Police continue to investigate an altercation that took place between a youth and an adult male,” Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith said in a press release. “However, the adult male refuses to speak with our investigators and therefore we are asking for any witnesses to come forward to assist police in determining what occurred prior to the male being injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.