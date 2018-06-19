Canada
New contract approved between Saskatoon police, city

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Saskatoon Police Association members will receive a 6.5 per cent pay increase over three years.

A new collective agreement will give Saskatoon Police Association (SPA) members a 6.5 per cent pay increase over three years.

SPA president Dean Pringle said he is pleased they were able to reach a settlement without having to go to arbitration.

“It is always preferable to have the two sides reach a negotiated settlement, as opposed to a third party establishing an award that doesn’t suit either participant,” Pringle said in a statement.

“We feel we reached a fair settlement for our members that is consistent with other police services across the Prairies,” he said.

The contract, which expires on Dec. 19, 2019, was approved by the Saskatoon board of police commissioners on June 14.

The 509 active members will receive retroactive increases of 1.3 per cent from Jan. 1, 2017 and 1.45 per cent from Dec. 1, 2017, along with an increase of two per cent on Dec. 1, 2018 and 1.75 per cent on Oct. 1, 2019.

The last contract expired on Dec. 31, 2016.

