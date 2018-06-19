Ticats sign Breaux, add long snapper, release 3 defenders

It’s official.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed former CFL All-Star cornerback Delvin Breaux.

Breaux, 28, played for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints from 2015 to 2017, where he recorded 66 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

He was the Saints’ 2015 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award presented to select players in the NFL who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage.

Breaux played 27 games in Hamilton in 2013 and 2014, where he registered 62 tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, one sack and returned his lone interception for a touchdown.

The Tiger-Cats have also inked long snapper Tanner Doll to the practice roster.

Doll, 25, from St. Albert, Alta., played 22 games with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016 and 2017.

He was selected by Ottawa in the fourth round, 28th overall, in the 2015 CFL Draft.

Hamilton has also released defensive backs Demond Washington and Jaleel Wadood, as well as defensive lineman Lynden Trail.