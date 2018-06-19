Terminally ill man tears up as he meets newborn great-granddaughter before he passes away

A terminally ill man in New Jersey had the chance to meet his great-granddaughter two weeks before he passed away.

Charles “Buck” Marshall, 78, was on the seventh floor at Virtua Voorhees Hospital in early June where he was suffering complications from terminal pancreatic cancer.

Four floors below, on the third floor, his granddaughter, Joy Caitlyn Phero, was preparing to give birth to her daughter.

In a Facebook post, Phero wrote about her fear that Marshall, whom she refers to as “pop pop,” would not live long enough to meet his great-granddaughter.

On June 1, Phero gave birth to Chloe May Kubat.

In an email to Global News, Phero said she asked the hospital if they could arrange for Marshall to see Kubat.

Two days later, her wish was granted.

“[I asked if] we could bring her in an incubator so he could at least see her, he couldn’t hold her because of health complications he was too weak,” said Phero. “Honestly it was one of the best moments of my life, all throughout my pregnancy I was so scared he wouldn’t be able to meet her and he held on long enough to do so, which meant the world to me. He told me his life was now complete because of him meeting her. This moment meant the world to both of us. I will always keep this moment so close to my heart.”

In a video posted online, it shows Phero being pushed in a wheelchair into Marshall’s room where they hug and begin to cry.

On the other side of Marshall’s bed is Phero’s daughter, who was in an incubator.

“If there is one thing I would want my pop pop to know is how much I look up to him, how strong, easy going, and kind he was. He was a strong Male figure in my life and especially in the last year of his life he taught me what true strength is. He was the one to make everyone laugh and now its a lot more quite around here. But I know he is in a better place and is no longer in pain,” said Phero to Global News.

According to CBS News, Marshall spent his last days surrounded by family at home.

He died on June 18.

Since posting of the video, it has nearly 80,000 views.