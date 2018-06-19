Heat warning remains for parts of B.C. as temperatures soar more than 10 C above average

A heat warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Cariboo and parts of Northern B.C. on Tuesday.

Scorching temperatures are leading people to water parks and ice-cream shops as a way of beating the heat.

A number of B.C. communities saw record temperatures on Monday, with the hottest place in the province being Lytton at 37.8 C.

Six other communities also broke records, including Kitimat, which hit 36.1 C, up from a high of 35 C.

Also reaching new records were the Comox Airport (33.3 C, up from 32.2 C), the Malahat Summit (32.1 C, up from 30.4 C), Nakusp (32.9 C, up from 31.7 C) and Stewart (31.8 C, up from 30.9 C).

Environment Canada says the heat warning remains on Tuesday for:

Metro Vancouver

Fraser Valley

B.C. Peace River

Cariboo

Fort Nelson

Fraser Canyon

Sunny and hot conditions will persist through Wednesday as a strong ridge of high pressure remains over British Columbia.

High temperatures away from the water will reach the low 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. This is more than 10 degrees above average for the middle of June. Environment Canada says some relief is expected Tuesday night as minimum temperatures drop to about 16 C.



As the temperatures rise, please DO NOT leave your pets in your car!

A car can reach fatal temperatures for a pet within a few as 10 minutes. If you see a pet in distress, call the #BCSPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722 or call 911 immediately.#VPD #NoHotPets #Vancouver #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/ogaBNVx0CP — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 19, 2018

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Everyone should drink plenty of water even before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.